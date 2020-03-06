Defender Europe 20 Plus - MILES ISSUE

Dave Watson, a Raytheon contractor, helps 2nd Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, Soldiers, install Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 3, 2020. Exercise Allied Spirit, a DEFENDER-Europe 20 linked exercise, originally scheduled for May, takes place at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 5-19, 2020. Approximately 6,000 U.S. and Polish soldiers are taking part in the exercise. The modified exercise will test a division-sized unit's ability to conduct a deliberate water crossing, integrate with alliance capabilities, and establish a common intelligence operational picture. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Javan Johnson

