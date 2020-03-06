Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Defender Europe 20 Plus - MILES ISSUE [Image 1 of 3]

    Defender Europe 20 Plus - MILES ISSUE

    KONOTOP, POLAND

    06.03.2020

    Photo by Spc. Javan Johnson 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Dave Watson, a Raytheon contractor, helps 2nd Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, Soldiers, install Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 3, 2020. Exercise Allied Spirit, a DEFENDER-Europe 20 linked exercise, originally scheduled for May, takes place at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 5-19, 2020. Approximately 6,000 U.S. and Polish soldiers are taking part in the exercise. The modified exercise will test a division-sized unit's ability to conduct a deliberate water crossing, integrate with alliance capabilities, and establish a common intelligence operational picture. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Javan Johnson

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 11:39
    Photo ID: 6231978
    VIRIN: 200603-A-LL671-024
    Resolution: 5250x4016
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: KONOTOP, PL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defender Europe 20 Plus - MILES ISSUE [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Javan Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Defender Europe 20 Plus - MILES ISSUE
    Defender Europe 20 Plus - MILES ISSUE
    Defender Europe 20 Plus - MILES ISSUE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    WeAreNato
    DEFENDEREurope
    AlliedSpirit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT