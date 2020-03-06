Dave Watson, a Raytheon contractor, helps 2nd Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, Soldiers, install Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 3, 2020. Exercise Allied Spirit, a DEFENDER-Europe 20 linked exercise, originally scheduled for May, takes place at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 5-19, 2020. Approximately 6,000 U.S. and Polish soldiers are taking part in the exercise. The modified exercise will test a division-sized unit's ability to conduct a deliberate water crossing, integrate with alliance capabilities, and establish a common intelligence operational picture. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Javan Johnson
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 11:39
|Photo ID:
|6231978
|VIRIN:
|200603-A-LL671-024
|Resolution:
|5250x4016
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|KONOTOP, PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Defender Europe 20 Plus - MILES ISSUE [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Javan Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT