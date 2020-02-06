Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200601-N-YZ222-0035 [Image 2 of 3]

    200601-N-YZ222-0035

    MAYPORT, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anna Liesa Hussey 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (June 01, 2020) Lt. Cmdr. Bentley Hodsdon and Lt. Andrew Sime, assigned to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/ U.S. 4th Fleet, update the underway replenishment schedule for ships in the U.S. Fourth Fleet area of operations, aboard Naval Station Mayport, June 1, 2020. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/FOURTHFLT supports USSOUTHCOM joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations in order to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships that foster regional security and promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American Regions. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anna-Liesa Hussey/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 11:32
    Photo ID: 6231949
    VIRIN: 200601-N-YZ222-0035
    Resolution: 4735x3382
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: MAYPORT, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200601-N-YZ222-0035 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Anna Liesa Hussey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    200601-N-YZ222-0023
    200601-N-YZ222-0035
    200602-N-YZ222-0063

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command
    COMUSNAVSO
    U.S. 4th Fleet
    Operational Logistics
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    Fleet Logistics

