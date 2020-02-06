NAVAL STATION MAYPORT (June 2, 2020) Lt. Cmdr. Ben Hixson, assigned to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/ U.S. 4th Fleet provides a fleet operational update to the Fleet Logistics Center in Jacksonville, Fl., aboard Naval Station Mayport, June 2, 2020. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/FOURTHFLT supports USSOUTHCOM joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations in order to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships that foster regional security and promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American Regions. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anna-Liesa Hussey/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2020 Date Posted: 06.05.2020 11:32 Photo ID: 6231947 VIRIN: 200601-N-YZ222-0023 Resolution: 4729x3378 Size: 1.66 MB Location: MAYPORT, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 200601-N-YZ222-0023 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Anna Liesa Hussey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.