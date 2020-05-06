Then U.S. Secretary of State George C. Marshall traveled to Harvard University to give a speech in which he offered American aid to a destitute and fragile Europe if it proved willing and able to help itself. This speech launched The Marshall Plan and as a result, between 1948 and 1950, the U.S. channeled $12 billion into the European Recovery Program. He was later awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for the Marshall Plan in 1953, making him the first career soldier to receive the award.

Pictured: George C. Marshall (third from left, front row) receiving an honorary degree at Harvard University, June 5, 1947. Also present is J. Robert Oppenheimer (far left, front row), wartime director of the Los Alamos Laboratory, often known as the “father of the atomic bomb."

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.1947 Date Posted: 06.05.2020 11:28 Photo ID: 6231905 VIRIN: 470605-A-DD123-002 Resolution: 1200x832 Size: 300.71 KB Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marshall Plan Address at Harvard University June 5, 1947 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.