Marshall Plan Address at Harvard University June 5, 1947

Then U.S. Secretary of State George C. Marshall traveled to Harvard University to give a speech in which he offered American aid to a destitute and fragile Europe if it proved willing and able to help itself. This speech launched The Marshall Plan and as a result, between 1948 and 1950, the U.S. channeled $12 billion into the European Recovery Program. He was later awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for the Marshall Plan in 1953, making him the first career soldier to receive the award.
Pictured: George C. Marshall (third from left, front row) receiving an honorary degree at Harvard University, June 5, 1947. Also present is J. Robert Oppenheimer (far left, front row), wartime director of the Los Alamos Laboratory, often known as the “father of the atomic bomb."
