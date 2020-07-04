This is an example of a finger print enrollment enrollment using NIST Fingerprint Image Quality (NFIQ) image assessment for the quality of the image capture. This software is a web based application and can be delivered to any computer in the world using a Commerical Off the Shelf (COTS) fingerprint scanner that is 500 or 1000 ppi.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2020 Date Posted: 06.05.2020 BISCO Works to create Universal Standards Across Branches [Image 2 of 2]