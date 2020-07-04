This is an example of a finger print enrollment enrollment using NIST Fingerprint Image Quality (NFIQ) image assessment for the quality of the image capture. This software is a web based application and can be delivered to any computer in the world using a Commerical Off the Shelf (COTS) fingerprint scanner that is 500 or 1000 ppi.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 08:02
|Photo ID:
|6231747
|VIRIN:
|200406-O-VE095-379
|Resolution:
|1384x680
|Size:
|108.63 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, BISCO Works to create Universal Standards Across Branches [Image 2 of 2], by John Higgins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
