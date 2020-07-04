BISCO Works to create Universal Standards Across Branches

BISCO Lab Area, The BISCO created an end-to-end virtualized development and test environment to support Science and Technology (S&T) derived development and isolated (“sandbox”) virtualized computing environments that directly support vendor software and systems testing. This environment is comprised of highly dense computing blades, similar to those used to stream high quality video coupled with flash storage arrays, similar in structure to a Random Access Memory or RAM chip in a computer. These arrays can operate far faster than a mechanical hard drive, consuming an average of 50% less power and writing at speeds of up to 500 megabytes per second, while old mechanical hard drives average, at the high end, 120 megabytes per second. This computing environment is isolated from all networks to ensure system integrity and security, supporting independent testing of capabilities.

