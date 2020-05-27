Soldiers from the 46th Military Police Command/Task Force 46 hone their basic soldiering skills on the known distance rifle range at Ft. Custer, Michigan, May 27, 2020. Soldiers must first successfully zero their weapons before they engage targets at distances up to 300 meters. These marksmanship skills ensure the task force is prepared for any mission, at home or abroad. Task Force 46 is U.S. Army North's flexible, adaptable headquarters responsible for supporting Department of Defense COVID-19 efforts, and providing command and control over DoD military assets as part of Defense Support of Civil Authorities in the event of an all hazards event of a chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear incident in the homeland. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brian Pearson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2020 Date Posted: 06.05.2020 08:11 Photo ID: 6231728 VIRIN: 200527-A-DI969-681 Resolution: 2400x1600 Size: 1.14 MB Location: AUGUSTA, MI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Down the line [Image 15 of 15], by SPC Brian Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.