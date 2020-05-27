Nailing it

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AUGUSTA, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2020

    Photo by Spc. Brian Pearson 

    46th Military Police Command

    Soldiers from the 46th Military Police Command/Task Force 46 hone their basic soldiering skills on the known distance rifle range at Ft. Custer, Michigan, May 27, 2020. Soldiers must first successfully zero their weapons before they engage targets at distances up to 300 meters. These marksmanship skills ensure the task force is prepared for any mission, at home or abroad. Task Force 46 is U.S. Army North's flexible, adaptable headquarters responsible for supporting Department of Defense COVID-19 efforts, and providing command and control over DoD military assets as part of Defense Support of Civil Authorities in the event of an all hazards event of a chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear incident in the homeland. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brian Pearson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

