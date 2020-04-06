PHILIPPINE SEA (June 4, 2020) – U.S. Navy Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Tyler Perkins, from Moyock, N.C., assigned to the “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, inspects the tail rotor of an MH-60R Sea Hawk in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 4, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is returning to operational tasking during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dartañon D. De La Garza)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2020 Date Posted: 06.05.2020 05:17 Photo ID: 6231599 VIRIN: 200604-N-MQ442-1018 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 1.67 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: MOYOCK, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Dartanon Delagarza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.