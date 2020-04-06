Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Departs Naval Base Guam [Image 7 of 7]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Departs Naval Base Guam

    APRA HARBOR, GUAM, GUAM

    06.04.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander Task Force 75

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (June 4, 2020) The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) transits Apra Harbor as the ship departs Naval Base Guam. Theodore Roosevelt and CVW-11 are on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to provide maritime security, maintain freedom of the seas in accordance with international law and customs, and operate with international partners and allies to promote regional stability and prosperity. ( U.S. Navy photo by Engineman 1st Class Thomas N. Turner)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Departs Naval Base Guam [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

