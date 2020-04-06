USS Theodore Roosevelt Departs Naval Base Guam

NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam (June 4, 2020) Aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) prepares to depart Naval Base Guam. Theodore Roosevelt and CVW-11 are on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to provide maritime security, maintain freedom of the seas in accordance with international law and customs, and operate with international partners and allies to promote regional stability and prosperity. ( U.S. Navy photo by Engineman 1st Class Thomas N. Turner)

