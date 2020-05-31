Capt. Taylor Carmichael, from 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, conducts a general knowledge as part of the Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition at Camp Casey, May 31. The general knowledge test is one of 20 events during the Eighth Army’s BWC and tests the competitors’ general military knowledge, such as land navigation, Army regulations, and weapons specifications. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Steven Close)

