    Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition [Image 2 of 5]

    Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    05.31.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Steven Close 

    8th Army

    Warrant Officer Monroe Staples, from 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, conducts a general knowledge as part of the Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition at Camp Casey, May 31. The general knowledge test is one of 20 events during the Eighth Army’s BWC and tests the competitors’ general military knowledge, such as land navigation, Army regulations, and weapons specifications. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Steven Close)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 00:16
    Photo ID: 6231508
    VIRIN: 200530-A-UB914-1157
    Resolution: 5469x3646
    Size: 6.42 MB
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Steven Close, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2nd Infantry Division
    Best Warrior Competition
    Republic of Korea
    Eighth Army
    65th Medical Brigade
    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command
    1st Signal Brigade
    35th Air Defence Artillery Brigade
    501 Military Intelligence Brigade

