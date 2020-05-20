Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SEAL Candidates Perform Surf Passage [Image 6 of 10]

    SEAL Candidates Perform Surf Passage

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anthony Walker 

    Naval Special Warfare Center

    CORONADO, Calif. (May 20, 2020) Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL (BUD/S) candidates attempt to pass the surf zone in an Inflatable Boat, Small (IBS) during training at Naval Special Warfare (NSW) Center in Coronado, Calif., May 20, 2020. To ensure the safety, health and well-being of its students, instructors and staff, NSW Center implemented COVID-19 mitigation efforts based on CDC recommendations and Department of Defense medical guidance. NSW Center provides initial and advanced training to the Sailors who make up the Navy’s SEAL and Special Boat Teams. This photo has been altered by obscuring names for security purposes. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony W. Walker/Released) 200520-N-QC706-2171

    Safety, Standards Uncompromised as NSWCEN Restarts Paused Training Phases

