SEAL Candidates Train with Logs

CORONADO, Calif. (May 18, 2020) A Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL (BUD/S) instructor observes SEAL candidates participating in strength and conditioning training with logs at Naval Special Warfare (NSW) Center in Coronado, Calif., May 18, 2020. To ensure the safety, health and well-being of its students, instructors and staff, NSW Center implemented COVID-19 mitigation efforts based on CDC recommendations and Department of Defense medical guidance. NSW Center provides initial and advanced training to the Sailors who make up the Navy’s SEAL and Special Boat Teams. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony W. Walker/Released) 200518-N-QC706-0017

