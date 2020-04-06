U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Dan Conley, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, speaks with Kenneth Helgerson, the fire chief of Camp Pendleton Fire Department, after CPFD and 28 other fire agencies conducted a controlled burn as part of CPFD's Fire School on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 3, 2020. The training is hosted by CPFD to strengthen partnerships with the surrounding agencies and to perform prescribed burns on the installation training areas in preparation for the upcoming fire season. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kerstin Roberts)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2020 Date Posted: 06.04.2020 22:18 Photo ID: 6231463 VIRIN: 200604-M-XF840-324 Resolution: 4111x2741 Size: 1.03 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCI-West commanding general visits CPFD's Fire School [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Kerstin Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.