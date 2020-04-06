Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCI-West commanding general visits CPFD's Fire School [Image 2 of 3]

    MCI-West commanding general visits CPFD's Fire School

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kerstin Roberts 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Dan Conley, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, speaks with Kenneth Helgerson, the fire chief of Camp Pendleton Fire Department, after CPFD and 28 other fire agencies conducted a controlled burn as part of CPFD's Fire School on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 3, 2020. The training is hosted by CPFD to strengthen partnerships with the surrounding agencies and to perform prescribed burns on the installation training areas in preparation for the upcoming fire season. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kerstin Roberts)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 22:18
    Photo ID: 6231463
    VIRIN: 200604-M-XF840-324
    Resolution: 4111x2741
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCI-West commanding general visits CPFD's Fire School [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Kerstin Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

