MCI-West commanding general visits CPFD's Fire School

U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Dan Conley, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, speaks with firefighters from the Camp Pendleton Fire Department and 28 other fire agencies after they have conducted a controlled burn as part of CPFD's Fire School on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 3, 2020. The training is hosted by CPFD to strengthen partnerships with the surrounding agencies and to perform prescribed burns on the installation training areas in preparation for the upcoming fire season. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kerstin Roberts)

