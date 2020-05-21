U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kenneth Jones, 355th Force Support Squadron First Term Airmen Course team lead, holds a virtual teleconference at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 21, 2020. FTAC has pushed the curriculum to be virtual, ensuring the safety of Airmen and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2020 18:09
|Photo ID:
|6231407
|VIRIN:
|200521-F-CJ465-1042
|Resolution:
|7360x4906
|Size:
|18.52 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ensuring Airmen development [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT