Ensuring Airmen development

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kenneth Jones, 355th Force Support Squadron First Term Airmen Course team lead, holds a virtual teleconference at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 21, 2020. FTAC has pushed the curriculum to be virtual, ensuring the safety of Airmen and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

Date Taken: 05.21.2020 Date Posted: 06.04.2020