U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Yvette Morales, 355th Force Support Squadron career assistance advisor, gives a brief to students in the First Term Airmen Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 21, 2020. Airmen are required to come in one day for setup and orientation, while the rest of the course is done virtually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2020 Date Posted: 06.04.2020 18:09 Photo ID: 6231406 VIRIN: 200521-F-CJ465-1031 Resolution: 5353x3824 Size: 10.69 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ensuring Airmen development [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.