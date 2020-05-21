Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ensuring Airmen development

    Ensuring Airmen development

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Yvette Morales, 355th Force Support Squadron career assistance advisor, gives a brief to students in the First Term Airmen Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 21, 2020. Airmen are required to come in one day for setup and orientation, while the rest of the course is done virtually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 18:09
    Photo ID: 6231406
    VIRIN: 200521-F-CJ465-1031
    Resolution: 5353x3824
    Size: 10.69 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ensuring Airmen development [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

