    Above and beyond

    Above and beyond

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman David Perry, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron C-130 crew chief, poses for a photo at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 19, 2020. Perry was able to effectively execute on medical training that he had received as he jumped into action in the local community to save the life of an individual. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 18:02
    Photo ID: 6231404
    VIRIN: 200519-F-CJ465-1038
    Resolution: 6612x4408
    Size: 16.81 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Above and beyond [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Above and beyond
    Above and beyond

    Answering beyond the line of duty

