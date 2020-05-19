Above and beyond

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman David Perry, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron C-130 crew chief, installs a tire on a HC-130J Combat King II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 19, 2020. Perry was able to effectively execute on medical training that he had received as he jumped into action in the local community to save the life of an individual. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

