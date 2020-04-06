Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    78th Anniversary Battle of Midway [Image 2 of 2]

    78th Anniversary Battle of Midway

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (June 4, 2020) Rear Adm. John F. Meier, Commander, Naval Air Forces Atlantic delivers remarks for the Battle of Midway 78th Anniversary Commemoration at the Naval Aviation Monument Park June 4, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Taylor/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

