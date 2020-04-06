Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    78th Anniversary Battle of Midway [Image 1 of 2]

    78th Anniversary Battle of Midway

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (June 4, 2020) Rear Adm. John F. Meier, Commander, Naval Air Forces Atlantic receives the proclamation for the Battle of Midway 78th Anniversary Commemoration from Retired U.S. Navy Capt. Mark Hunter at the Naval Aviation Monument Park June 4, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Taylor/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 17:17
    Photo ID: 6231356
    VIRIN: 200604-N-LV363-1010
    Resolution: 1952x1985
    Size: 780.79 KB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 78th Anniversary Battle of Midway [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    78th Anniversary Battle of Midway
    78th Anniversary Battle of Midway

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Virginia Beach
    Proclamation
    Naval Aviation Monument Park

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT