78th Anniversary Battle of Midway

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (June 4, 2020) Rear Adm. John F. Meier, Commander, Naval Air Forces Atlantic receives the proclamation for the Battle of Midway 78th Anniversary Commemoration from Retired U.S. Navy Capt. Mark Hunter at the Naval Aviation Monument Park June 4, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Taylor/Released)

