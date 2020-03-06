Pfc. Ricardo Vega, a Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic with the 524th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion's 536th Support Maintenance Company (SMC), and Pvt. Jesse Compean, a Small Arms and Artillery Repairer also with the 536th SMC, sanitze magazines for reuse after turn in at a M4 qualification range on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Schofield Barracks, HI.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2020 Date Posted: 06.04.2020 16:28 Photo ID: 6231330 VIRIN: 200603-A-RM398-013 Resolution: 2048x1367 Size: 535.26 KB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 536th Support Maintenance Company Returns to Combat Training [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Richard Lower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.