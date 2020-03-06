536th Support Maintenance Company Returns to Combat Training

Pfc. Ricardo Vega, a Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic with the 524th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion's 536th Support Maintenance Company (SMC), and Pvt. Jesse Compean, a Small Arms and Artillery Repairer also with the 536th SMC, sanitze magazines for reuse after turn in at a M4 qualification range on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Schofield Barracks, HI.
