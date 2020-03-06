Pvt. Jovilyn Ancheta, a Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic with the 524th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion's
536th Support Maintenance Company sanitzes a magazine for reuse after turn in at a M4 qualification range on
Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Schofield Barracks, HI.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2020 16:28
|Photo ID:
|6231331
|VIRIN:
|200603-A-RM398-019
|Resolution:
|2048x1367
|Size:
|409.56 KB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 536th Support Maintenance Company Returns to Combat Training [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Richard Lower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
