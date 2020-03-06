Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    536th Support Maintenance Company Returns to Combat Training [Image 5 of 5]

    536th Support Maintenance Company Returns to Combat Training

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Richard Lower 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    Pvt. Jovilyn Ancheta, a Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic with the 524th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion's
    536th Support Maintenance Company sanitzes a magazine for reuse after turn in at a M4 qualification range on
    Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Schofield Barracks, HI.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 16:28
    Photo ID: 6231331
    VIRIN: 200603-A-RM398-019
    Resolution: 2048x1367
    Size: 409.56 KB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 536th Support Maintenance Company Returns to Combat Training [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Richard Lower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    25th ID
    TrainToFight
    TropicLightning
    LightningSupport

