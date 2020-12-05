Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    45 OG, Det 3 Prepare for Return to Human Spaceflight [Image 4 of 4]

    45 OG, Det 3 Prepare for Return to Human Spaceflight

    UNITED STATES

    05.12.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Dalton Williams 

    45th Space Wing Public Affairs

    Pararescuemen from various units around the country arrived at Patrick Air Force Base, Fla., May 6, 2020, working with 45th Operations Group, Detachment 3 personnel and mission partners in the weeks leading up to the return to human spaceflight. Exercises took place at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station and off the coast of CCAFS, working on tactics and procedures for astronaut rescue and recovery operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Thomas Sjoberg)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 15:51
    Photo ID: 6231274
    VIRIN: 200512-X-QO603-1035
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 45 OG, Det 3 Prepare for Return to Human Spaceflight [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    45 OG, Det 3 Prepare for Return to Human Spaceflight
    45 OG, Det 3 Prepare for Return to Human Spaceflight
    45 OG, Det 3 Prepare for Return to Human Spaceflight
    45 OG, Det 3 Prepare for Return to Human Spaceflight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Space
    Astronaut
    45th Space Wing
    Space Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT