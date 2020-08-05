45 OG, Det 3 Prepare for Return to Human Spaceflight

Pararescuemen from various units around the country arrived at Patrick Air Force Base, Fla., May 6, 2020, working with 45th Operations Group, Detachment 3 personnel and mission partners in the weeks leading up to the return to human spaceflight. Exercises took place at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station and off the coast of CCAFS, working on tactics and procedures for astronaut rescue and recovery operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Thomas Sjoberg)

Date Taken: 05.08.2020