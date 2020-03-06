Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCSFR Social Distanced Post and Relief [Image 1 of 2]

    MCSFR Social Distanced Post and Relief

    VA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessika Braden 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt.Maj. Christopher Adams (right), the outgoing Sergeant Major of U.S. Marine Corps Security Force Regiment (MCSFR), Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command, reports to Col. Corey M. Collier, the commanding officer of MCSFR, during a relief and appointment ceremony June 3, 2020 at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, Virginia. The ceremony was conducted virtually, as part of MCSFR’s COVID-19 response measures, and signifies the passing of responsibilities from Sgt.Maj. Christopher Adams to Sgt.Maj. Christopher J. Easter as the Regimental Sergeant Major for MCSFR. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Jessika Braden/ Released)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 15:30
    Photo ID: 6231247
    VIRIN: 200603-M-ND733-1002
    Resolution: 5328x4000
    Size: 774.2 KB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCSFR Social Distanced Post and Relief [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Jessika Braden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines
    Post and Relief
    MCSFR
    Security Force Regiment
    COVID-19
    Social Distance

