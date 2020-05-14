Rail operations at Fort McCoy

Equipment and vehicles belonging to the Army Reserve’s 996th Engineer Company and 327th Engineer Company are shown loaded for rail shipment May 14, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis., in preparation for an upcoming deployment. Soldiers from the units completed the movement with support from the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center (LRC) and the LRC’s Transportation Division. Approximately 245 pieces of cargo were loaded on to 97 rail cars equaling 22.4 short tons. There were zero rail safety accidents with the effort as well. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2020 13:57
|Photo ID:
|6230974
|VIRIN:
|200514-A-OK556-354
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.6 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
