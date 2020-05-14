Members of the rail operations team with the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center (LRC) operate the installation locomotive to move railcars May 14, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The team was moving railcars that were loaded with equipment and vehicles belonging to the Army Reserve’s 996th Engineer Company and 327th Engineer Company for a deployment. Soldiers from the units loaded the railcars in March with support from the Fort McCoy LRC and the LRC’s Transportation Division. Approximately 245 pieces of cargo were loaded on to 97 rail cars equaling 22.4 short tons. There were zero rail safety accidents with the effort as well. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2020 Date Posted: 06.04.2020 13:57 Photo ID: 6230971 VIRIN: 200514-A-OK556-294 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 6.85 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rail operations at Fort McCoy [Image 3 of 3], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.