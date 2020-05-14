Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Rail operations at Fort McCoy [Image 1 of 3]

    Rail operations at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2020

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Members of the rail operations team with the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center (LRC) operate the installation locomotive to move railcars May 14, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The team was moving railcars that were loaded with equipment and vehicles belonging to the Army Reserve’s 996th Engineer Company and 327th Engineer Company for a deployment. Soldiers from the units loaded the railcars in March with support from the Fort McCoy LRC and the LRC’s Transportation Division. Approximately 245 pieces of cargo were loaded on to 97 rail cars equaling 22.4 short tons. There were zero rail safety accidents with the effort as well. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 13:57
    Photo ID: 6230971
    VIRIN: 200514-A-OK556-294
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 6.85 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rail operations at Fort McCoy [Image 3 of 3], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rail operations at Fort McCoy
    Rail operations at Fort McCoy
    Rail operations at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    WI
    Fort McCoy
    railroad
    railcars
    rail movement
    Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center
    rail transportation
    multi-modal transportation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT