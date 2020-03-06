Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NC Guard’s 213th Military Police support local law enforcement in Raleigh [Image 12 of 12]

    NC Guard’s 213th Military Police support local law enforcement in Raleigh

    RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Junell 

    North Carolina National Guard

    North Carolina Army National Guard Pfc. Colton Dixon, left, and Pfc. Abdiel Rodriguez, both assigned to the 213th Military Police Company, walk near an entrance of the Cameron Village shopping center in Raleigh, North Carolina while helping local law enforcement guard infrastructure around the city on June 3, 2020. Dixon is part of the approximately 450 Guardsmen mobilized to support local authorities safeguard the lives and property of North Carolinians and help ensure individuals are able to exercise their right to peaceful protest in the wake of civil unrest across the state. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Junell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 12:55
    Photo ID: 6230824
    VIRIN: 200603-Z-GT365-0255
    Resolution: 6075x4050
    Size: 14.62 MB
    Location: RALEIGH, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NC Guard’s 213th Military Police support local law enforcement in Raleigh [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Mary Junell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NC Guard’s 213th Military Police support local law enforcement in Raleigh
    NC Guard’s 213th Military Police support local law enforcement in Raleigh
    NC Guard’s 213th Military Police support local law enforcement in Raleigh
    NC Guard’s 213th Military Police support local law enforcement in Raleigh
    NC Guard’s 213th Military Police support local law enforcement in Raleigh
    NC Guard’s 213th Military Police support local law enforcement in Raleigh
    NC Guard’s 213th Military Police support local law enforcement in Raleigh
    NC Guard’s 213th Military Police support local law enforcement in Raleigh
    NC Guard’s 213th Military Police support local law enforcement in Raleigh
    NC Guard’s 213th Military Police support local law enforcement in Raleigh
    NC Guard’s 213th Military Police support local law enforcement in Raleigh
    NC Guard’s 213th Military Police support local law enforcement in Raleigh

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Soldier
    North Carolina
    North Carolina National Guard
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Military Police
    North Carolina Army National Guard
    civil unrest
    National SafeGuard
    National Safe Guard
    213th military police company

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT