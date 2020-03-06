NC Guard’s 213th Military Police support local law enforcement in Raleigh

North Carolina Army National Guard Pfc. Colton Dixon, assigned to the 213th Military Police Company, walks near an entrance of the Cameron Village shopping center in Raleigh, North Carolina while helping local law enforcement guard infrastructure around the city on June 3, 2020. Dixon is part of the approximately 450 Guardsmen mobilized to support local authorities safeguard the lives and property of North Carolinians and help ensure individuals are able to exercise their right to peaceful protest in the wake of civil unrest across the state. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Junell)

