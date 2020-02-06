A new era takes flight

Lt. Col. Matt and Master Sgt. Dean complete and sign the flight orders for the first official HC-130J Combat King II operational fight, June 2, 2020 at Patrick Air Force Base, Florida. Crew members the 39th Rescue Squadron receive on average of 7 months of training on the new variant HC-130. The new aircraft has greater range, a higher maximum speed and shorter takeoff and landing distances than previous HC-130 models. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Amanda Ling)

