A new era takes flight

Lt. Col. Matt and Master Sgt. Dean complete and sign the flight orders for the first official HC-130J Combat King II operational fight, June 2, 2020 at Patrick Air Force Base, Florida. Crew members the 39th Rescue Squadron receive on average of 7 months of training on the new variant HC-130. The new aircraft has greater range, a higher maximum speed and shorter takeoff and landing distances than previous HC-130 models. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Amanda Ling)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2020 11:15
|Photo ID:
|6230614
|VIRIN:
|200602-F-HD349-1008
|Resolution:
|1272x892
|Size:
|707.26 KB
|Location:
|PATRICK AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
