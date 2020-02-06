Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A new era takes flight [Image 4 of 5]

    A new era takes flight

    PATRICK AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Photo by Public Affairs 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    Lt. Col. Rich, 39th Rescue Squadron, Combat Systems Officer plans the route for the first official HC-130J Combat King II operational fight, June 2, 2020 at Patrick Air Force Base, Florida. Crew members in the 39th RS receive on average of 7 months of training on the new variant HC-130. The new aircraft has greater range, a higher maximum speed and shorter takeoff and landing distances than previous HC-130 models. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Amanda Ling)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 11:17
    Photo ID: 6230608
    VIRIN: 200602-F-HD349-1007
    Resolution: 1280x960
    Size: 720.78 KB
    Location: PATRICK AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A new era takes flight [Image 5 of 5], by Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Rescue
    CSAR
    Patrick AFB
    Air Refueling
    AFRC
    PR
    USAF
    HC-130J Combat King II
    AFReserve
    920RQW
    Reserve Citizen Airmen
    TOML
    ReserveReady

