Organic industrial base facility fields request for medical PPE

Sheet Metal Mechanic Chris Valenza uses a computer numerical control press brake to form Plexiglass for the main assembly of an intubation cube.
|05.08.2020
|06.04.2020 10:57
|6230570
|200508-A-TB732-1006
|1800x1202
|1.22 MB
|US
|2
|0
|0
