Organic industrial base facility fields request for medical PPE

Machinist Leader Jason Golomb, foreground, and Engineering Technician (Mechanical) Robert VanBrunt position a piece of Plexiglas on the Flow water jet cutting machine to cut parts for the intubation cubes.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2020 10:56
|Location:
|US
