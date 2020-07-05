Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Organic industrial base facility fields request for medical PPE [Image 1 of 2]

    Organic industrial base facility fields request for medical PPE

    UNITED STATES

    05.07.2020

    Photo by Thomas Robbins 

    Tobyhanna Army Depot

    Machinist Leader Jason Golomb, foreground, and Engineering Technician (Mechanical) Robert VanBrunt position a piece of Plexiglas on the Flow water jet cutting machine to cut parts for the intubation cubes.

    health care
    Plexiglas
    WIlkes-Barre
    personal protection equipment
    Tobyhanna Army Depot
    Team Tobyhanna
    COVID-19
    intubation cubes
    Veteran's medical facility

