Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard Sector JAX CS [Image 3 of 4]

    Coast Guard Sector JAX CS

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Photo by Barry Bena 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Nick Lindemulder, a culinary specialist assigned to Sector Jacksonville, Florida, prepares the noon meal for crewmembers June 2, 2020. CSs serve in approximately 370 units worldwide supporting the Coast Guard mission by preparing nutritious meals for the crew and serving in various collateral duties on board the unit assigned. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 09:33
    Photo ID: 6230399
    VIRIN: 200602-G-BZ327-1664
    Resolution: 5528x3776
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Sector JAX CS [Image 4 of 4], by Barry Bena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Sector JAX CS
    Coast Guard Sector JAX CS
    Coast Guard Sector JAX CS
    Coast Guard Sector JAX CS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    cook
    chef
    CS
    40k
    sous

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT