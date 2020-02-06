U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Nick Lindemulder, a culinary specialist assigned to Sector Jacksonville, Florida, prepares the noon meal for crewmembers June 2, 2020. CSs serve in approximately 370 units worldwide supporting the Coast Guard mission by preparing nutritious meals for the crew and serving in various collateral duties on board the unit assigned. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2020 Date Posted: 06.04.2020 09:33 Photo ID: 6230398 VIRIN: 200602-G-BZ327-1654 Resolution: 4648x6740 Size: 3.61 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Sector JAX CS [Image 4 of 4], by Barry Bena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.