U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Commander Col. Jason T. Edwards visits a Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) warehouse and speaks with DeCA representatives April 1 at Germersheim Army Depot. (U.S. Army photo by Leonard Chanler)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2020 09:15
|Photo ID:
|6230391
|VIRIN:
|200401-A-ZH867-845
|Resolution:
|1744x1084
|Size:
|450.93 KB
|Location:
|GERMERSHEIM, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Garrison enables vital depot missions to maintain on-time deliveries [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Garrison enables vital depot missions to maintain on-time deliveries
LEAVE A COMMENT