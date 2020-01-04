U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Commander Col. Jason T. Edwards and Lt. Col. Jonathan Ackiss, Commander of Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Europe, discuss entry control and screening operations at one of the Germersheim Army Depot gates April 1. (U.S. Army photo by Leonard Chanler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2020 Date Posted: 06.04.2020 09:15 Photo ID: 6230390 VIRIN: 200401-A-ZH867-699 Resolution: 1246x701 Size: 234.23 KB Location: GERMERSHEIM, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Garrison enables vital depot missions to maintain on-time deliveries [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.