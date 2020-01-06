Rising to the Challenge

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jasmine Holcey, 786th Force Support Squadron relocations supervisor, poses for a photo in the base relocations office at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 1, 2020. Holcey was recognized as Airlifter of the Week by 86th AW leadership for her efforts to help service members and their families navigate changing guidance during the Department of Defense stop movement order.

