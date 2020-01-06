Rising to the Challenge

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jasmine Holcey, 786th Force Support Squadron relocations supervisor, poses for a photo holding a day’s worth of personnel out-processing folders at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 1, 2020. Holcey, who has only held a position with the base relocations office for five months, was pivotal in directing student dependent travel procedures due to COVID-19, ensuring 17 college students were reunited with their parents in the Kaiserslautern Military Community.

