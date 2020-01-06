Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rising to the Challenge [Image 3 of 5]

    Rising to the Challenge

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.01.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kirsten Brandes 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jasmine Holcey, 786th Force Support Squadron relocations supervisor, poses for a photo holding a day’s worth of personnel out-processing folders at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 1, 2020. Holcey, who has only held a position with the base relocations office for five months, was pivotal in directing student dependent travel procedures due to COVID-19, ensuring 17 college students were reunited with their parents in the Kaiserslautern Military Community.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 05:50
    Photo ID: 6230275
    VIRIN: 200601-F-RR403-0004
    Resolution: 4776x3412
    Size: 7.29 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rising to the Challenge [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kirsten Brandes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    PCS
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    U.S. Air Force
    86 AW
    786 Force Support Squadron
    Airlifter of the Week
    786 FSS
    COVID-19
    COVID
    COVID19EUCOM
    Base Relocations

