U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jasmine Holcey, 786th Force Support Squadron relocations supervisor, poses for a photo holding a day’s worth of personnel out-processing folders at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 1, 2020. Holcey, who has only held a position with the base relocations office for five months, was pivotal in directing student dependent travel procedures due to COVID-19, ensuring 17 college students were reunited with their parents in the Kaiserslautern Military Community.
This work, Rising to the Challenge [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kirsten Brandes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
