APRA HARBOR (June 4, 2020) U.S. Sailors man the rails as the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) departs Apra Harbor July 4, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is returning to operational tasking during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaylianna Genier)

