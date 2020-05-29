AFMC Directorate of Logistics, Civil Engineering, Force Protection and Nuclear Integration team gather in headquarters parking lot to celebrate the retirement of one of their own, despite COVID_19 constraints.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2020 01:12
|Photo ID:
|6230208
|VIRIN:
|200529-F-LL123-007
|Resolution:
|1280x960
|Size:
|396.04 KB
|Location:
|WPAFB, OH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFMC civilian’s retirement celebrated in grand fashion, despite COVID-19 [Image 4 of 4], by Estella Holmes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AFMC civilian’s retirement celebrated in grand fashion, despite COVID-19
LEAVE A COMMENT