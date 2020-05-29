AFMC civilian’s retirement celebrated in grand fashion, despite COVID-19

Photo By Estella Holmes | Teammates who were working from home gathered in the headquarters parking lot to say...... read more read more Photo By Estella Holmes | Teammates who were working from home gathered in the headquarters parking lot to say goodbye and express thanks and appreciation to Jeffrey Law for 36 years of service despite COVID constraints. see less | View Image Page

A surprise parking lot gala greeted an Air Force Materiel Command civilian to show appreciation for his service to his country and team May 29.

Jeffrey A. Law, Resource Management Branch Chief, AFMC Directorate of Logistics, Civil Engineering, Force Protection and Nuclear Integration, exited the headquarters building here for the last time, as he stepped into retirement following 36 years of service.

As Law walked to the parking lot, he noticed the usually deserted lot, a new normal in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, was buzzing with unexpected activity.



Teammates who were working from home came to say goodbye and express thanks and appreciation. Despite Law’s request to ‘not do anything special,’ his team had come to celebrate his career in a new way because of the new restrictive work environment.

They gathered in the parking lot, standing at safe distances from one another. All wore personal protective equipment, with some wearing unique, colorful face coverings and gloves as they interacted and waited for Law’s appearance.

The giant card, retirement hat, festive cupcakes and the many well-wishers brandishing gaudy posters left no doubt that a celebration was underway. As Law approached the group, the first words out of his mouth were, “you didn’t have to do this.” But they did.

In a detailed speech, Law recognized each person on the lot who contributed to his career, life and team success.

“My team is the best team I have ever been a part of,” said Law.

His federal service career began in 1982. After decades of training and growth in financial management, he came to the AFMC headquarters in 2000 and assisted with the integration of the Logistics, Civil Engineering, Force Protection and Nuclear Integration directorate in 2018. Over the years, recognitions like being selected as “supervisor of the year” gained for him even more accolade’s, especially within his directorate.

Most recently, Law’s knowledge and skill proved instrumental in the directorate being able to successfully support mass telework as a result of the current COVID-19 pandemic. However, as a person who thrives on interpersonal interactions, the ‘new normal’ didn’t fit his preferred mode of operation.

“The needs for teleworking and distancing-- this new normal is not for me. I missed my team and the day-to-day interaction, brainstorming and sharing of work experiences that have been such a part of my entire career,” said Law.

Many from the crowd thanked Law for his actions and efforts to benefit the command and the Air Force.

“It’s a good time to retire,” said Law who looks forward to spending more time with his grandchildren.