EAST CHINA SEA (June 2, 2020) U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Chase Henkel, from Turner, Ore., center, cycles through the nozzle modes on a fire hose during a damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2020 Date Posted: 06.03.2020 19:09 Photo ID: 6230038 VIRIN: 200602-N-CZ893-1017 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 979.2 KB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rafael Peralta Sailors Ready to Fight Fire [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.