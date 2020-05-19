A flight crew from the Kansas Air National Guard’s 190th Air Refueling Wing run through their pre-flight check to prepare their KC-135 Stratotanker for takeoff. The 190th performed flyovers across northeast Kansas as part of Operation Kansas Strong, May 19, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ian Safford 105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2020 18:56
|Photo ID:
|6230037
|VIRIN:
|200519-Z-GS387-0001
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Appreciation from Above [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Ian Safford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT