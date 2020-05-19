Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Appreciation from Above [Image 2 of 2]

    UNITED STATES

    05.19.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Ian Safford 

    Kansas Adjutant General's Department

    A flight crew from the Kansas Air National Guard’s 190th Air Refueling Wing run through their pre-flight check to prepare their KC-135 Stratotanker for takeoff. The 190th performed flyovers across northeast Kansas as part of Operation Kansas Strong, May 19, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ian Safford 105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 18:56
    Photo ID: 6230037
    VIRIN: 200519-Z-GS387-0001
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Appreciation from Above [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Ian Safford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-18
    Kansas Air National Guard
    190th Air Refueling Wing
    Operation Kansas Strong

