Appreciation from Above

F-18 fighters fly in tight formation closely behind a KS-135 Stratotanker from the 190th Air Refueling Wing after being refueled during Operation Kansas Strong May 19, 2020, Kansas. Operation Kansas Strong started with a midair refueling assignment in northern Louisiana where three F-18s joined the tanker in the air to be topped before the KC-135 headed back north to Kansas. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ian Safford 150th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|05.19.2020
|06.03.2020 18:55
|6230035
|200519-Z-GS387-0007
|5472x3648
|1.54 MB
|US
|5
|2
|0
