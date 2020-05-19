Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Appreciation from Above [Image 1 of 2]

    UNITED STATES

    05.19.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Ian Safford 

    Kansas Adjutant General's Department

    F-18 fighters fly in tight formation closely behind a KS-135 Stratotanker from the 190th Air Refueling Wing after being refueled during Operation Kansas Strong May 19, 2020, Kansas. Operation Kansas Strong started with a midair refueling assignment in northern Louisiana where three F-18s joined the tanker in the air to be topped before the KC-135 headed back north to Kansas. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ian Safford 150th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 18:55
    Photo ID: 6230035
    VIRIN: 200519-Z-GS387-0007
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Appreciation from Above [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Ian Safford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-18
    Kansas Air National Guard
    190th Air Refueling Wing
    Operation Kansas Strong

