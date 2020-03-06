Dr. Joseph Evans, technical director for 5G with the Defense Department's Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, briefs the media to announce the seven military installations that have been selected to host 5G communications technology testing and experimentation via a telephone conference at the Pentagon, June 3, 2020. (DoD Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2020 Date Posted: 06.03.2020 16:56 Photo ID: 6229937 VIRIN: 200603-D-XI929-2005 Resolution: 7647x5098 Size: 2.87 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DOD Announces 5G Testing Locations [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.