    DOD Announces 5G Testing Locations [Image 5 of 5]

    DOD Announces 5G Testing Locations

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Dr. Joseph Evans, technical director for 5G with the Defense Department's Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, briefs the media to announce the seven military installations that have been selected to host 5G communications technology testing and experimentation via a telephone conference at the Pentagon, June 3, 2020. (DoD Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 16:56
    Photo ID: 6229937
    VIRIN: 200603-D-XI929-2005
    Resolution: 7647x5098
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DOD Announces 5G Testing Locations [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

