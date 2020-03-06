Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper holds a news conference at the Pentagon, June 3, 2020. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2020 16:56
|Photo ID:
|6229933
|VIRIN:
|200603-D-XI929-2001
|Resolution:
|6789x3759
|Size:
|3.65 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DOD Announces 5G Testing Locations [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT